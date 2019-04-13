Girl injured in Orlando-area shooting dies; suspect spotted in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A 6-year-old girl who was placed on life support after she was shot at an apartment complex near Orlando has died, raising the death toll to three.

The death of the child, identified by Haines City Police as Elizabelle Frenel, comes hours after, officials said, the suspect in the shooting was spotted in Boynton Beach.

Investigators said 38-year-old Ernst Cherizard shot Frenel and two women, Friday evening, killing the adult victims and sensing the girl to the hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE: We’re sad to report that Elizabelle Frenel, 6, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at an Orlando hospital before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Cherizard remains at large. Our next update will be on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DoYvqSw40K — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 14, 2019

Officials said the child was brain-dead when she was put on life support. She was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The two adult women deceased in this case were identified earlier as Eli Junia Normil, 23, and Nicole Guillume, 48. pic.twitter.com/x4tTCC14wv — Haines City Police Department (@HainesCityPD) April 14, 2019

Investigators identified the adult victims as 23-year-old Eli Junia Normil and 48-year-old Nicole Guillume.

Cherizard is believed to be driving a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag GZNC82. Police said it passed through a toll in Boynton Beach early Saturday morning.

If you spot this car or Charizard, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

