Giant cross washes ashore near Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A giant cross washed ashore near a Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel over the weekend, spawning curiosity among beachgoers and employees as to how it arrived in South Florida.

The curious sight caused confusion and disbelief after it was first spotted feet from a Tiki bar, behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort Hotel, Saturday evening.

“I said, ‘You’re kidding me.’ I go, ‘Seriously? I thought you’re joking,'” said Frank Talerico, the hotel’s owner.

7News cameras captured onlookers taking pictures of the holy symbol, Monday afternoon.

John Moschella, who spotted the cross over the weekend, said there were several theories floating around as to where the heavy, barnacle-encrusted cross may have come from.

“People have suggested possibly Puerto Rico. Others have said the Keys,” he said. “It’s really unknown where it has come from.”

Beachgoers said they couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the waves crashing against the cross.

“They’re like, ‘There’s a cross that just washed up, and we have no idea where it came from,'” said Talerico.

The hotel owner said he considers the cross a sign of protection. One could call it a coincidence or divine intervention, but he said his sister had been praying at the property Saturday morning because she was scared by a bad dream.

“She’s like, ‘You know what? It’s not that big of deal. I just had a bad dream and a bad feeling, so I wanted to come here and pray,'” he said. “I said, ‘OK, thanks for doing that.”

Hours later, the cross made its arrival, and Talerico said it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“You know what? I’m glad it’s here,” he said. “It’s staying here, and if anybody wants to come see it or take a picture with it, they’re more than welcome.”

Talerico said it took about seven people and four all-terrain vehicles to drag the cross from the shore.

