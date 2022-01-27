CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak that forced the closure of some roads in Coral Springs, is finally capped.

Wiles Road from 66th Terrace to Creekside Drive had to be closed Thursday afternoon, as hazmat crews worked to find the underground leak.

Crews are on scene trying to fix a broken, six-inch pipe.

Police said a construction crew accidentally hit the line.

A nearby apartment complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution.

