FWC biologists save sea turtle tangled in rope

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came to the rescue of a loggerhead sea turtle that was found tangled up in some rope.

The FWC posted a video showing the scientists sailing up to the turtle and working to get it untangled.

After a bit of a struggle, the turtle was finally freed and swam off.

Loggerhead sea turtles are a protected species and get their name from their large block-like head.

