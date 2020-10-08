Funeral to be held for Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It is a somber day for family, friends and fellow brothers in blue as City of Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr. will be laid to rest.

At around 9 a.m., Thursday, 7SkyForce HD hovered over Interstate 95 as the funeral procession went down 79th Street.

The private funeral for Officer Aubrey Johnson Jr. took place at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens, 21311 NW 34th Ave., at 11 a.m.

The 28-year-old tore his right Achilles’ tendon on Sept. 17 while chasing a narcotics suspect.

He was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, was discharged and was given pain medication.

On Oct. 1, Johnson called his mother and when she arrived, he was unconscious.

He was transported to Jackson North Medical Center where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Johnson’s cause of death has been listed as pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis from the decreased mobility of his injury.

He will be buried at Caballero Rivero Dade North located at 1301 Opa-Locka Blvd.

Johnson worked for the police department for almost five years.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.