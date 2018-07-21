WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida community came together to clean cars, all to lend a helping hand to a 2-year-old girl who’s fighting for her life after she was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool.

West Park residents held a car wash and bake sale to raise money for little Prinique.

Her mother, Tempris Brown, was overwhelmed by the show of support.

“I feel thankful as ever. I’m so thankful,” she said, “and I just wish, like, if I had a lot of money, I’d give it all just for coming out to help me and support me.”

According to relatives, on July 2, Prinique sneaked out of the house while Brown was inside caring for her 5-month-old baby. Minutes later, the toddler was found at the bottom of her family pool.

A neighbor who is also a nurse rushed over and performed CPR before paramedics rushed the child to the emergency room at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“Just used to seeing her outside in the yard playing around,” said relative Vicky McDowell. “She’s two years old, beautiful little smile.”

The once playful girl is now hooked up to machines with severe brain damage.

Prinique’s family is raising money to take her to a specialist in New Orleans for treatment in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. The cost for that therapy alone is $10,000, and the child’s medical bills are already climbing.

Prinique’s community is determined to help.

“You never know when you’re going to be in the same position,” said Mary McDowell, the child’s grandmother. “Let’s do something to help this child.”

“I know that it’s a good opportunity, and good scene, and she needs the help,” said Dynah James, who organized the fundraiser.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical expenses. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

