Friends become good Samaritans after fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two friends eating at a restaurant in Miami found themselves helping the victims of a fiery car crash.

Nina Pressley and Ayana Torres were grabbing a bite to eat when they heard a loud noise at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

“All you heard was a big boom, and next thing you knew, the car was on fire,” said Pressley.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, two cars collided, causing one of the vehicles to bust into flames.

The friends went over to the scene of the crash at Northeast 16th Street and Second Avenue.

“Then you see the fire just gradually, gradually getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Torres.

Pressley and Torres checked to ensure the passengers involved were OK.

“We went over to both cars to make sure everyone was all right,” said Pressley.

The friends then called 911. Shortly after, firefighters responded to the scene.

“Finally the fire department came, and they took out the fire,” said Torres.

The occupants of the cars were able to get out, even if some of their possessions didn’t.

“We asked the gentleman. He just said some his belongings caught on fire,” said Pressley.

No injuries were reported.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt,” said Torres.

A third vehicle also hit during the collision.

As for Pressley and Torres, they are just happy they got to the crash scene quickly enough to make a difference.

“We just wanted to make sure that no one was hurt or no one was going to be severely injured,” said Pressley. “We were just trying to be good Samaritans and help them out.”

