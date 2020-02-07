Free tax prep session to be held at Jose Marti Park in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade residents who are in need of help or have questions regarding their tax returns can get free help by tax professionals.

Dozens of volunteers will be available to assist with tax preparations at the Jose Marti Park, located at 351 SW Fourth Ave., starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The City of Miami is offering FREE tax preparation at local NET offices & different locations throughout the city! Take advantage of this great opportunity until April 15th. pic.twitter.com/lEsZopremj — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) February 3, 2020

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and United Way of Miami-Dade president and CEO Maria Alonso will also be in attendance.

In 2019, volunteers at the event helped file over 12,000 tax returns.

