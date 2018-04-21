HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light provided on Saturday a different kind of service than providing electricity to homes and businesses.

The utility and Miami-Dade County teamed up for the 36th annual Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day.

7News cameras captured volunteers on Haulover Beach as they picked up garbage and put it in bags.

The event gave more than 200 volunteers a chance to remove waste from the Biscayne Bay shoreline and take part in the largest shoreline cleanup in South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.