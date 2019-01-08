Fox News: DeSantis’ office denies suspension of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — According to Fox News, the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis has denied reports of Scott Israel’s suspension from his position as sheriff of Broward County.

News of Israel’s expected suspension came after DeSantis was sworn in, Tuesday.

Israel’s policy on active shooters had been criticized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School safety commission in relation to the Feb. 14 school shooting.

DeSantis in his inaugural address Tuesday said he would hold local officials accountable for any misdeeds but did not specifically mention Israel by name.

In light of the reported suspension, Israel’s attorney, Stuart Kaplan, released a statement that read, “We have received no official word from the Governor or his office on any position with respect to the removal or suspension of the Sheriff. The Sheriff has been steadfast to ensure his command staff and all the men and women in the BSO know that his commitment and dedication is unwavering. He is focused on protecting and serving the citizens of Broward County.”

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis’ transition team and said Israel should be removed for failing to protect the students.

