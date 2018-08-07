Fourth suspect in murder of XXXTentacion arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have arrested the fourth and final suspect in connection to the death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody, Tuesday night, after turning himself in at his lawyer’s office in Fort Lauderdale.

Newsome was wanted for his alleged involvement in the death of 20-year-old Jahseh Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion.

He is being held on first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon charges.

