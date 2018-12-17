Foster parent cares for chihuahua family tossed around in backpack

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is taking in a chihuahua and her four puppies after they were victims of animal cruelty at a bar.

A foster parent took a mother chihuahua and her four puppies into her care Monday until they are old enough to be adopted.

According to officials, Teresa Gardner walked into the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach last Sunday swinging and tossing a backpack with the dogs inside.

They said she was trying to sell them.

Gardner has since been charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

The 27-year-old remains behind bars.

