Fort Lauderdale woman fights off man accused of breaking into apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman is speaking out after she fought off a crook accused of forcing himself into her apartment.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Fitzroy Morton tried to break into Alice Coleman’s apartment, Monday morning.

“He was telling me, ‘No, mama. Everything gon’ be all right,'” Coleman said. “‘Everything’s not going to be all right. I’m not your mama. I don’t know who you are. Get out of my house.'”

The 61-year-old said she woke up early to the fire alarm going off and opened her front door to see what was happening. She then said Morton pushed his way into the apartment.

“I was able to bite him, and I didn’t even have my teeth in my mouth like now,” Coleman said. “My brother said, ‘How did you bite him?’ I said, ‘With the little teeth I got, I bit him!’ I felt some kind of danger. I sensed it, and I seen that look on his face. My life were in danger.”

However, Coleman fought off Morton, who is roughly half of Coleman’s age, and the 61-year-old ran out of her apartment.

“I ran out, and when I ran out, he locked himself in here,” Coleman said. “Locked me outta my own place.”

Coleman then ran to a neighbor’s home and called police.

“The police came, and they asked me where he was,” Coleman said. “I told them that he was in my apartment. The police knocked on the door and said, ‘Police!’ He opened the door, and when he opened the door, they pulled him out and put the handcuffs on and put him in the car.”

Morton made an appearance in court, Tuesday, and faces three felony charges.

With Morton behind bars, Coleman said she is back to her normal self, but when it comes to being home alone, she is taking a different approach.

“I’ll be more careful from now on when I open my door,” Coleman said. “I’ll open my door with my Taser because I have one.”

Morton remains in the Broward County Jail and was denied bond.

