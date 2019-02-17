FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police towed away a car that is possibly linked to a shooting after the vehicle caused a scare on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the vehicle was located on the southbound lanes near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Saturday evening.

Officials said the car matches a shooting suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators initially believed there was someone barricaded inside. A SWAT unit also responded.

The southbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard were shut down for some time

No one was found inside the car.

