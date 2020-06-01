Fort Lauderdale Police officer suspended after video surfaces showing pushing of kneeling protester

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer has been relieved of duty following his actions against a protester on Sunday.

A news conference was held at the Fort Lauderdale Police Station on Monday morning.

Department officials spoke about the cellphone video taken at Sunday night’s demonstration that showed one of their officers shoving a protester. Other witnesses said this incident is what started the confrontation between the protesters and Fort Lauderdale Police.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said it was a result of a sequence of events in which they are trying to determine the order in which they unfolded.

He said there was an officer who was alone, felt threatened and called for backup. Another officer arrived to the scene and protesters jumped on her car and smashed in the windows.

At around the same time is when the video of the officer pushing the demonstrator was taken, but FLPD is working to determine which event happened first.

The officer has since been suspended while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation into the incident.

“That officer has been removed from any contact with the public,” said Maglione. “He is relieved from duty basically while this matter is investigated. It is going to be investigated first and foremost to see if any Florida Statutes were violated, in other words, a criminal investigation is going to commence that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is going to do. It’s not unusual in a case of police use of force.”

Protesters at the demonstration stand by what they said, that the officer started the confrontation.

Maglione said he doesn’t believe the officer’s actions started any type of confrontation but he said it’s very possible that the officer’s actions escalated the situation.

7News has since requested the officer’s file.

