Fort Lauderdale paramedics reunite with mother who delivered baby in ambulance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters who helped deliver a baby in Fort Lauderdale last Sunday enjoyed a reunion with the mother and newborn.

Domonique Hammonds delivered a baby boy in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital on Father’s Day.

One paramedic said to Hammonds, “We’re here on behalf of the city of Fort Lauderdale, we just wanted to say welcome to our family.”

Early that Sunday morning, she began to go into labor.

Hammonds said, “It was like five-something in the morning, I was having contractions really bad.”

She called 911, when Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue got her into an ambulance.

One paramedic said, “As soon as we got behind the rescue, we did perform a vaginal exam, where we saw the baby’s head was partially showing. That’s when we knew we were cutting it close. It was just a picture-perfect moment on a picture-perfect day, Father’s Day, which is awesome. All three of us are fathers, so it kind of worked out well. We got home feeling very proud of ourselves being able to enjoy our time with our families, knowing that we brought a baby boy to the world as well.”

They immediately began preparing for a delivery.

Another paramedic said, “She did a great job. She was breathing, she was controlling her breathing. Right when we pulled up, she couldn’t hold it, and the baby started coming. We had to assist her.”

Hammonds said, “My water ended up breaking inside of there, and he was like, ‘You think you’re going to have a baby?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t breathe.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t either,’ so it was a good moment.”

Hammonds arrived at the hospital, but there was no time left.

Another paramedic said, “Good thing the baby came out head first, and we just kind of supported the baby and suctioned the mouth and the nose, and the baby came out.”

The baby and mother are healthy and home from the hospital.

