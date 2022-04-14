FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her child are recovering from injuries they sustained after they were attacked by two angry dogs in Fort Lauderdale.

A neighborhood walk turned vicious for Maria Gamez and her 5-year-old daughter, Leyding Gamez, when she said they were violently attacked by two pit bulls.

7News spoke with Gamez, who said they were walking to the store when the two dogs came out and grabbed her daughter. It happened near Southwest 13th Street, Thursday.

Neighbors who heard and saw what happened took quick action to save them.

Gamez said as she was screaming for help, a neighbor came over with a stick and started hitting the dogs.

“I heard screaming,” said Ashley Wymer. “It was awful. I can’t get the sound out of my head.”

Wymer lives down the street and watched in horror.

“The mother tried to pick the baby up as high as she could. I mean, she’s 5 years old, and the dog just kept attacking her and mauling her,” said Wymer.

The dogs’ owners told Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue their two dogs were unleashed and were roaming their front yard when the attack happened.

Fire Rescue took the victims to Broward Health. They’re now staying with friends as they recover.

Gamez thanks the man who saved them. She said if it weren’t for him, those dogs would’ve killed them.

Animal control said the dogs’ owners requested that both dogs be euthanized.

7News reached out to the owners, but they did not want to talk.

To donate to the victims’ GoFundMe page for their medical needs, click here.

