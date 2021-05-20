Fort Lauderdale man suffers medical emergency before crashing into gas pump

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car and hit a gas pump.

The crash took place at a Marathon gas station on West Broward Boulevard, near Southwest 18th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday morning.

Fire rescue officials said the driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the pump.

“Basically, I just saw numerous cop cars and numerous paramedics,” said witness Zaeyon Hunt, “but nobody was responding. We didn’t know. It was like a standstill.”

The crash shut power off to the gas station.

No one else was hurt.

