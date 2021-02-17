Fort Lauderdale man shot, killed on Valentine’s Day after confronting men about burglarized car

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new surveillance video of a critical clue in a deadly shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Shots rang out off of Northwest Third Avenue on Valentine’s Day.

Witnesses said the shooting may be connected to another crime.

Surveillance video showed the victim, Harry Garson, confronting two men walking past his girlfriend’s home who he suspected to have burglarized his car a day earlier.

When Garson turned and walked away, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Residents said they were shocked to learn the victim was killed in broad daylight over something so petty while visiting his girlfriend on Valentine’s.

“I’m really sad for her that this even happened, and the fact that it was, like, across the street is kind of scary for me and my family because I have kids and they play outside all the time,” one neighbor said. “People have very little disregard for other people and just want to, you know, even shoot and kill somebody over nothing is kind of just sad.”

Garson was transported to Broward Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooter is described as having short, twisted hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored basketball shorts, a white shirt and black slides.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

