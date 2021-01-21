Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 4 evacuated after fire alarm goes off

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was temporarily evacuated.

7SkyForce HD hovered over Terminal 4 of the airport where dozens of travelers and employees could be seen gathered outside, Thursday morning.

Fire alarms went off, which prompted the suspension of operations.

Officials let people back into the terminal at around 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire alarm going off remains under investigation.

