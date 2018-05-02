Former student arrested, accused of having loaded gun at Miami Jackson Senior High

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of possessing a loaded gun on the campus of a Miami high school.

An anonymous tip was passed along to the assistant principal at Miami Jackson Senior High, John Sterling, that stated a former student was trespassing and may have a gun.

Investigators said a Miami-Dade County School officer located the person in question, Zion Horne, in the second-floor bathroom where he was detained. Court documents showed that Horne is a former student at Miami Jackson Senior High School, which is how officials said the officer recognized the 18-year-old.

A further search of Horne’s backpack revealed a .40 caliber handgun, fully loaded and several bullets in a pill bottle. A marijuana grinder was also found.

Prosecutors said Horne admitted to being in a gang and firing the gun he had once before.

“I had no clue that he was shooting guns,” said Horne’s mother. “I had no clue that he was affiliated to the folks that I know is dangerous. He could’ve put me and my child in danger and I didn’t know. Oh, God.”

Horne made his first appearance in front of a judge on Tuesday and has been charged with trespassing on school property with a firearm, possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.

Horne’s bail has been set at $106,000.

