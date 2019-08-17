Former State Rep. Gus Barreiro, advocate for vulnerable children, dies at 60

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former State Rep. Gus Barreiro, seen as one of the state’s greatest advocates for vulnerable children, has died. He was 60.
Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro, his half-brother, tweeted, “It saddens me to announce the untimely death of my brother Gustavo A. Barreiro. Gus suffered a sudden heart attack this morning. We are in the process of making service arrangements and I will make them available once we have them. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”
Barreiro said on Twitter the his half-brother’s funeral will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Memorial Plan Westchester Funeral Home, at 9800 SW 24th St., in Miami.
The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will head towards Flagler Memorial Park, at 5301 W. Flagler St., in Miami, where Barreiro will be buried.
