Former Houston Chief of Police appointed as new Miami Chief of Police

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Miami unveiled its next Chief of Police.

Houston’s former Chief of Police Art Acevedo was formally announced as Miami’s new Chief of Police at Miami City Hall, just after 11 a.m., Monday.

“Our manager, with the help of a commission and with my intervention, brought to Miami the best Chief in America,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“There’s a lot of pain in this nation, and unless we take the time to feel that pain, to process that pain, acknowledge that pain of communities of color that disproportionately impacted by bad policing, we will never get beyond the summer of 2020,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo wrote a letter to city employees announcing that he will take the job in Miami, according to Fox 26 in Houston.

His letter read in part, “After 4 1/2 years of leading the amazing organization, and serving our great community, I can say leaving will truly be bittersweet. We have been through so much as an extended family; Hurricane Harvey, two World Series, a Super Bowl, Irma, the summer of protests, and most recently, an ice storm of epic proportion.”

Acevedo served as Houston’s Chief of Police for four and a half years, and according to his biography on the city’s website, he is a proponent of community policing. He calls it relation policing which forges a relationship with each person a department member comes in contact with.

“Every contact we make may be our first and only contact with a member of this community, and it is the beginning of a relationship,” he said, “so I expect the men and women of the Miami Police Department to conduct themselves in a manner where they make a friend and not a foe.”

The Cuban native gained national attention when he marched with police reform protestors after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Acevedo replaces former City of Miami Chief of Police Jorge Colina who retired in February.

“Do not confuse kindness for weakness,” Acevedo said. “We believe in social justice. We believe in social reform, but we also believe in the rule of law, and guess what, they’re not mutually exclusive and you can do both.”

Acevedo takes office in four to eight weeks.

