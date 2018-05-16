MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper is accused of buying heroin from an undercover Miami-Dade Police officer.

According to investigators, Alexander Annunziato bought two bags of the highly addictive drug from an undercover detective who was posing as a narcotics dealer.

Officials said the incident happened earlier this week in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Annunziato was charged with purchasing a controlled substance. He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Annunziato has since bonded out. He has been suspended without pay from his current position as an assistant public defender.

The former law enforcer is expected to appear in court June 13.

