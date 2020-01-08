Former FedEx delivery driver arrested after allegedly stealing electronics, weapons and watches

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a delivery driver, who had previously worked for FedEx, after he allegedly stole over $120,000 in electronics from a cellphone store, several firearms and watches.

Vladimir Bomier, 34, was arrested on Dec. 30 after, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, they caught him in the act.

When FedEx said they noticed cellphone losses from one store in the tens of thousands, they called BSO, who said when they started investigating, they got to the bottom of the scheme pretty quickly.

“I would classify it as very organized,” BSO detective Gino Parram said. “He did a really good job not to get caught.”

7News cameras captured some of the items Bomier is accused of stealing, such as high-end electronics including cellphones, watches, earbuds and tablets, that were spread across a table as evidence.

“I find probable cause for these charges,” Judge Jackie Powell said at Bomier’s bond court hearing on Dec. 31.

Detectives said Bomier was picking up packages from a Verizon store to be shipped out, but they said before the boxes made it to the FedEx facility to be processed, he had helped himself to the contents.

“He was getting phones and packages from Verizon,” Parram said. “He was opening the boxes. If there was 20 phones in there, he would take five, seal it and send that off.”

Detectives said they caught on to Bomier’s scheme, which they said he was pulling almost every day. The 34-year-old took part in the scheme 17 times in November and December for a total of nearly $124,000 in items.

In addition to taking the expensive electronics, Bomier is also accused of stealing several weapons.

“Once we realized the scale of what he was doing, we utilized a lot of covert surveillance, different types of electronic surveillance, which led us to the evidence that we’ve gathered here today,” BSO Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick said.

After he was taken into custody, investigators said Bomier confessed to the scheme and told them he made around $10,000 selling the stolen goods to someone in Haiti, which seems a bit short considering he was driving a Maserati Ghibli around.

“Frankly, based on the nature of these offenses, I don’t know that the court should feel comfortable just taking his representations at face value,” a prosecutor said in court.

Bomier has since posted bond and is out of jail, but he faces several years in prison.

7News has reached out to FedEx for comment, and a company spokesperson released a statement that read in part:

“FedEx Ground does not tolerate the use of its network for illegal purposes. We have a long history of cooperation with law enforcement and have responded as appropriate to their investigation of this matter.”

