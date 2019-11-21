Forklift driver in fatal crash didn’t have driver’s license

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show a forklift operator who was involved in a fatal crash in South Florida had been fined three times for driving without a license since 2011.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports Ulises Mondragon told police he didn’t have a driver’s license nor a permit to operate heavy machinery like the forklift that collided with a Mercedes-Benz convertible and killed 70-year-old James Zako.

The crash happened Saturday near Fort Lauderdale. A police report says Mondragon continued driving to a nearby construction site.

Mondragon is jailed on multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Court records show Mondragon is from El Salvador and doesn’t have legal documentation to be in the United States. Authorities have placed an immigration hold on him.

