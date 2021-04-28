Fontainebleau Hotel guest accuses masseur of sexual battery during massage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A guest at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach has come forward with sexual battery allegations against a masseur at the hotel’s spa, saying he touched her inappropriately during a massage last month.

Miami Beach Police said the sexual battery happened in late March while the victim was staying at the hotel with her family.

The victim blames Christopher Mankarious for turning her trip into a nightmare. She had booked a massage with him at the hotel’s spa, where she was a guest.

According to the arrest report, “She had changed out of her clothes and was only wearing a robe. The victim said since she does not get massages all the time, she thought it was normal to fully undress. Once the victim was in the room, the defendant gave her instructions to lie face down on the bed and would return shortly to start the massage.”

The victim told detectives she started feeling uncomfortable and “wasn’t sure if this was supposed to be happening. The victim, still questioning her inexperience with massages, allowed the defendant to proceed.”

The report claimed during the massage, he moved her body in a way that exposed a private area of her body. That’s when the victim said the masseur touched her inappropriately.

The report states the defendant realized his client was upset and “began to apologize repeatedly and tried to resume the massage by placing his hands on the victim’s shoulders. The victim, still very shaken by the incident, asked the defendant to stop the massage, at which point, the defendant left the room.”

Detectives arrested Mankarious and charged him with sexual battery with no serious personal injury.

A Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel spokesperson said they do not make statements on guests, per their policy, but they did mention they are working with police with their investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.