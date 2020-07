(WSVN) - Monday is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming primary election in Florida.

It is also the last day to change party affiliation before the primaries.

The state of Florida has a closed primary, meaning voters registered to a party can vote for a candidate affiliated with their party in the primary on Aug. 18.

To register to vote, click here.

