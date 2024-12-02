ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – New video from St. Lucie County captured a dangerous moment, which one sheriff said, could have been prevented.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two St. Lucie County deputies and a Fort Pierce Police officer were trying to stop a reckless driver on U.S Highway 1 in Fort Pierce, Saturday night.

The deputies and the officer were standing outside their vehicles.

That’s when 45-year-old Perry Peables, who was allegedly driving under the influence, came along.

“Just complete chaos. All in a matter of seconds,” said Sheriff Keith Pearson. “This could have very well been avoided had Mr. Peebles not made the choice to get behind the wheel under the influence.”

Officials said pebbles failed to move over, struck the rear of a St. Lucie deputy vehicle and created a chain reaction crash with the other two cruiser, which injured two deputies and the officer.

“There’s three patrol cars there with their lights on. I mean, it doesn’t really get any clearer than that that they’re doing traffic stop,” said.

Authorities said Peables had a suspended license and was arrested for six counts of DUI with property damage and injury.

“Alcohol clearly played a factor in this,” he said. Mr. Peables is no stranger to DUIs. He has a DUI history. This could’ve ended tragically, a whole lot worse. You just feel it wrench inside your heart when you hear these calls come out.”

Residents were shocked to hear about the incident.

“It’s really unfortunate to hear ’cause, you know, these police, they take their life on the line every time they get out of their car or stop somebody and we’re just very thankful that they have the courage to do it because it’s a difficult thing to do,” Joe Mendola said. “They’re putting a lot out there for us and we need to protect them.”

The deputies and officers have since been released from the hospital.

