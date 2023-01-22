KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly surfaced video captured the moments after a diver was rescued off the Florida Keys.

The video shows 21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer embracing a loved one after he was brought on board a boat.

A strong current pulled the experienced diver underwater and away from a reef off Key West on Thursday

His friends started searching for him but eventually called the U.S. Coast Guard for help.

Gartenmayer, who began diving when he was 11, later found a bamboo stick to keep him afloat and swam two miles back to the reef.

Family members eventually spotted Gartenmayer following a two-hour search and brought him back to shore.

According to the Coast Guard, his body temperature was low. Once it was stabilized, he was free to go.

