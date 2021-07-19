JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Quick-thinking deputies raced against the clock to rescue a driver who crashed into a pond near Jacksonville, and the tense moments were captured on video.

Witnesses watched as St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Little climbed through the trunk of the sinking car, Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Capt. Tres Edenfield tried to smash the window in hopes of reaching the unconscious driver.

The footage shows Edenfield, the water over his head, unable to touch the bottom of the pond.

The captain is seen yelling and jumping out of the water in an attempt to to get the attention of the unresponsive motorist.

“We needed to get to the driver before the car sinks and goes underwater,” said Edenfield.

Edenfield and Little tugged on the car in an attempt to pull the car closer to shore.

“I heard a noise, and I thought ‘What was that?’ I don’t know if there was a short in the vehicle that caused the doors to unlock. I don’t know what happened,” said Edenfield. “I pulled the doors, and I had pulled the doors when we were out in the water. I pulled the door, and the door came open, and the gentleman was incoherent at best. I think he was starting to come out of something, and I gave him a slight sternum rub.”

Edenfield kept the driver calm. He said the man had a medical emergency, and he was the only person in the car.

The captain said he risks his life for complete strangers because he believes it’s his purpose.

“Bottom line is, this is a calling for us. I’ve known since I was a small child what I was going to do with my life, but I can’t tell you why, as far as any great story,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver is in good condition.

