NEAR CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S Coast Guard rescued two boaters who were on a life raft near Cape San Blas in Northern Florida.

The search began on Monday after officials got a phone call from a person on a shrimp trawler that was disabled.

According to the coast guard, the vessel had lost power and was taking on water.

A rescue aircrew located the boaters on Tuesday.

The two are reported to be listed as stable.

