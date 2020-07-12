U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service implanting Burmese pythons with tracking devices

(WSVN) - A unique reptile is now being tracked in South Florida.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others have decided to implant Burmese pythons with radio transmitters in order to track them in the Big Cypress Reserve and other areas.

The transmitters will allow researchers to understand their movements and breeding behaviors.

It will also allow them to also locate and remove the pythons in order to control their population.

