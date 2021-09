DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Tesla driver overshot their parking space in Delray Beach.

The car was sent through some bushes before it landed on top of two parked vehicles, Wednesday.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue helped three people get out of the cars.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.