ESTERO, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a car while walking to a school bus in Estero.

Video captured a car coming out of nowhere and striking the teen, with the driver and a witness coming to check on her.

Officials said that the incident happened in March.

They said that the driver, Brianna Brown, attempted to pass the school bus while it was stopped.

She received a citation for careless driving and following too closely to the bus.

The teen was taken to the hospital, and her family says that she is recovering well.

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