Teacher arrested after showing up to work drunk

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A West Florida teacher was arrested after being accused of showing up to work drunk and teaching under the influence. Now, that fourth grade teacher is getting a hard lesson in the law.

A teacher near Saint Petersburg is not only fired, but she’s now facing criminal charges after just seven days on the job.

“When you make that decision in the line of work you are in, that’s an automatic fire and not rehire,” said Brandi Parker, a parent.

Mother of seven, Parker, received a call from the district that a teacher was behaving inappropriately on the job.

“Some people don’t have good backgrounds, and they take a wrong turn in life. Do I blame the school? Absolutely not,” said Parker.

According to arrest records, Lisa Edelstein was loud and belligerent in front of the children.

“Some bloodshot watery eyes. Slurring of the words. There was some rocking back and forth, stumbling,” said Sgt. Roxanne Pohl of Pinellas Park Police Department.

Pohl was called in to help campus police.

“I did ask her to lower her voice,” said Pohl. “I attempted to explain that there were students in the school and that we wish they were not interrupted.”

She said at one point Edelstein tried to get in her car and leave.

“I was shocked, I was shocked. Disappointed,” said Pohl. “Here is someone we expect to come to school ready to teach, and unfortunately that’s not what happened this morning.”

Edelstein reportedly has faced disciplinary action before in her 30 years as an assistant teacher in Hillsborough County.

Officials said marijuana was also found in her vehicle.

Edelstein faces a disorderly conduct charge and possibly more.

