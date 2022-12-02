TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Chief of Tampa Police is embroiled in a golf cart controversy in Pinellas County after flashing her badge to get out of a ticket.

Last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and her husband had just left a private community. They entered a public road in a golf cart without a license plate.

A Pinellas County deputy spotted them right away.

Once stopped, the chief had her eye on the deputy’s body cam.

“We went to the club. It was closed, so we went over and picked up some,” said O’Connor’s husband.

“Is your camera on?” O’Connor said.

The deputy responded that it was on.

That’s when she pulled out her badge.

“I’m the police chief in Tampa,” O’Connor said.

“Oh, I was about to say you look familiar,” the deputy said.

“I’m doing good,” O’Connor said. “I’m hoping you just let us go.”

The deputy explained they’d had problems with golf carts in the area, but he let them off the hook.

“All right, then. Well, take care now. It was nice meeting you,” the deputy said.

With that, O’Connor handed the deputy her card and said, “If you ever need anything, call me.”



The chief is now apologizing and said, “As someone who has dealt with, taken ownership of and grown from my past mistakes, I know that no one is above the law, including me.”

O’Connor had been arrested once before, during a traffic stop back in 1995.

She struck a deputy and kicked the windows of a patrol car.

She was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, fired and later reinstated to the force after pleading no contest to charges against her.

She faced push-back from city council before being appointed as chief in March.

Mayor Jane Castor, who chose O’Connor, responded to this recent incident.

“We hold everyone accountable, no matter their position, and this behavior was unacceptable,” Castor said. “Chief O’Connor will go through the due process and face appropriate discipline.”

The chief is now asking to receive the same discipline that any officer would receive for similar conduct.

