CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — SpaceX had a successful launch in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Thursday morning.

The mission will add 29 more broadband internet satellites into Earth’s low orbit.

The launch could be seen in the sky from South Florida.

This marks the 46th mission to support SpaceX’s Starlink Program, designed to provide high-speed, low-cost internet to remote areas.

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