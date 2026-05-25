MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Beachgoers went through a seaweed swarm in Martin County.

Sargassum seaweed took over the shoreline at Martin Beach and other beaches across South Florida.

The brown algae formed over a decade ago in the Atlantic off of Africa and has since been pushing toward the coastline.

Some experts warn that sargassum could cause skin irritation and carry dangerous marine life like jellyfish.

Beachgoers can expect piles of sargassum on Florida beaches until the end of the summer.

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