Report: Woman gets on Delta flight at Orlando airport with no ID, boarding pass

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a woman reportedly managed to get onto a Delta flight at Orlando International Airport with no identification or boarding pass.

Cellphone video obtained by FOX 35 showed Transportation Security Administration officers huddled near a gate during the security breach.

According to FOX 35, passengers on the flight from Orlando to Atlanta experienced lengthy delays as a result of the incident.

“We were told the woman was not cooperating at all with the authorities, and she had no ID or boarding pass, but was allowed on the plane in the first place,” passenger Casey Malone told the station.

Malone said the aircraft left the gate after the woman was removed and stopped on the tarmac for around an hour before returning so passengers could get off.

Delta released a statement to FOX 35 that reads in part, “Delta apologizes to customers of flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft. Security officials then directed precautionary rescreen[s] of everyone onboard. Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation, and we are conducting our own review of this as well.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.