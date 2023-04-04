FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A group of Flagler Beach city leaders, including the mayor, had a close call on Saturday morning while they were doing a routine beach cleanup. A reckless driver tracked for speeding and weaving through traffic, crashed into another car just feet from the group.

According to Flagler Police Chief Matt Doughney, the driver was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” and refused to stop for officers attempting to pull him over.

“It could have been the worst scenario possible,” he said.

Despite the officers breaking off the pursuit, the driver continued to drive recklessly, ultimately crashing into an SUV just feet away from the community service group.

“I don’t know why he drove the way he did. But it was absolutely one of the most reckless things I’ve seen,” said Doughney.

The driver, identified as Palm Coast resident Andrew Mintz, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is still underway by the Florida Highway Patrol.

