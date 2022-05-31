(WSVN) - Protesters outside of Orlando’s ICON Park want the FreeFall ride to be taken down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March.

Tina Wilson with the Juneteenth Project Coalition expressed compassion for her community.

“[We want to] let the tourists know that we care here in Orange County,” said Wilson. “We’re residents here. This shouldn’t be just another day, another dollar.”

A memorial outside of the theme park, which took up almost an entire sidewalk, honored Sampson, but was moved within a few days to a small corner and covered by another fence.

Harmonie McQuade helped with the memorial.

“I was crying because we passed it last night,” said McQuade. “That’s really disrespectful, you know? Because how could you do that to, like, somebody.”

Locals were offended that the memorial was covered so they took parts of it and put it back into view.

Marion Davis was visiting from Maryland and noticed when the tribute was moved.

“It was all the way out to the sidewalk here,” said Davis. “It’s just that you got to cover it up like that, you know? A kid died here.”

A petition has been circulating to have the ride taken down.

“We’re a tourist destination, not a death destination,” said Wilson.

Sampson’s family has filed a lawsuit against the park and the ride’s manufacturer.

