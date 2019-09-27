Pit bull dies from injuries after shielding children from snake

(WSVN) - A Florida family is mourning the loss of their dog after he died trying to protect their children from a snake.

The Richardson family’s eight-month-old pit bull, Zeus, sustained fatal injuries after being bit by a coral snake in Sumter County, FOX 35 reported.

“I knew when he first came in that something was wrong and (it) was very traumatic because I knew he was dying,” Gary Richardson told the station.

The snake attack happened on Monday while the kids were outside cleaning the dog’s water dish.

“All of a sudden, he started attacking the snake which was close to my son and he was bit four times,” Gary recounted.

The family rushed Zeus to the vet in hopes that they could treat him in time. He passed away the following day.

Now the Richardsons are left devastated following the loss of their dog that they’ve had since he was born in January.

They’re thankful for his heroic actions that day.

“Pit bulls are the most loyal dog I know of, and I’ve had a lot of different animals in my life,” Gary said.