(WSVN) - Some passengers on a cruise ship traveling behind Hurricane Milton captured the windy ride on Tuesday night.

The group of passengers are onboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. They captured the gusty conditions on deck due to Milton.

Video shows huge waves and white caps churning in the Gulf of Mexico.

The cruise sailed out of Galveston, Texas on Saturday and is currently sailing behind Milton.

