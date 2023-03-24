NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — An 11-month-old boy is now back at home with his family after falling from a changing table at a daycare center in Naples. Angel’s parents, Brayan Guisandes and Alejandra Fajardo are now sharing their story and want answers from the facility after the harrowing incident.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday at a YMCA. Angel was placed on a changing table when he suddenly fell off, sustaining injuries that required hospitalization.

Heartbreaking photos shared by Angel’s parents showed the little boy with a hospital bracelet wrapped around his wrist, an IV in his bandaged arm, a bruise on his forehead, and a cut on his nose.

Angel’s mother arrived on the scene to find her son unconscious, and she was not allowed to see him right away.

“She gives me a call, you know, crying, saying that the baby’s unconscious and not letting them see he’s in the ambulance, you know, and all of a sudden, you know, she sees a helicopter coming in to pick him up,” said Angels’ dad Brayan Guisandes.

The YMCA has released a statement regarding the incident, stating that they are conducting an internal investigation into the matter. The facility also reiterated that the safety and well-being of the children under their care is their top priority.

As for Angel, his parents do not plan on his return to that daycare.

