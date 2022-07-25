NEAR BOCA CHITA KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – More than 150 Haitian migrants are heading home days after being spotted on a loaded vessel off the Florida Keys.

Officials repatriated the group on Monday. The migrants were stopped short of shore on Thursday when their overloaded vessel became grounded near Boca Chita Key in Biscayne National Park.

U.S. Coast Guard crews spent hours remove all 163 people from the vessel. Several of them were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.