MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and U.S Coast Guard boats arrived to the scene of a vessel filled with a large number of migrants.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near the island Boca Chita, Thursday morning.

Customs and Border Patrol are investigating the reported incident.

According to the U.S Coast Guard, there are about 100 or more migrants on board the vessel.

The Coast Guard said that the vessel was stuck in the sand and the vessel is still stuck at sea.

It was an all-hands on deck situation as MDFR and all local partners responded to the scene.

The Coast Guard also provided life-jackets earlier to the migrants on board to make sure they were safe.

One person on board was being medically evaluated and was put on a stretcher and taken to a Coast Guard boat.

MDFR dispatched air rescue and the person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The condition of that person is not known.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast tweeted out a statement on the vessel carrying the large number of migrants:

#BreakingNews @USCG @MiamiDadePD @MDFRChief @MyFWC @CBPAMO are on scene with a grounded sailing vessel off #BocaChita. Currently, people are on the vessel safe & not in the water. We are asking mariners to stay clear of the area for safety concerns. Stay tuned for updates. #SAR pic.twitter.com/l3llL0Z22X — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 21, 2022

The Coast Guard also said that those migrants will be repatriated.

Earlier in the year, 350 Haitian migrants were spotted off Key Largo.

