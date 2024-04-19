WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities in Seminole County have unveiled new details in the disturbing case of a South Florida woman who was carjacked while visiting Central Florida, which ultimately resulted in her tragic death.

The incident, which occurred on April 11 in Winter Springs, took a deadly turn when 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguasvivas, of Homestead, was found dead following the carjacking.

Authorities said they found what they believe was her burning SUV with her body inside less than two hours later in a rural area of Osceola County, just south of Orlando. Near the vehicle, authorities said, they found 12 shell casings of 10 mm rounds.

On Friday afternoon, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that one person has been taken into custody. The man taken into custody was identified as 28-year-old Jordanish Torres-Garcia.

Photos provided by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows a side-by-side view of the suspected carjacker and Torres-Garcia’s Facebook profile picture

SCSO said Torres-Garcia was detained after authorities linked him to the purchase of the green Acura sedan involved in the carjacking.

Investigators said they made the connection after the suspect posted a picture wearing the same outfit he was seen wearing during the crime.

“I’m identifying him as a person of interest because, when it comes to legal cases, that’s probably the safest thing to call him,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “But his number is matching the phone number that was given with the person who purchased the green Acura and, of course, the photograph looks to me as identical.”

Despite Torres-Garcia’s detainment, the search for suspects continues, with police seeking at least one other person believed to be involved in the carjacking.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.