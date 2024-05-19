NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A homeowner near Naples was surprised to discover a bear-y big intruder made itself at home.

The Golden Gate Estates resident said she noticed the door to one of her fridges was wide open and decided to look at her security camera to find out who the culprit was.

That’s when she saw a bear raiding the fridge, opening it with its paw and taking a good look inside.

The homeowner says the bear also went through her trash can.

