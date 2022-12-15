BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Four years after a baby was found floating dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet, authorities said they have found a suspect: the newborn’s mother.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed they had arrested 29-year-old Arya Singh in the 2018 death of that hours-old baby found floating in the ocean off of Boynton Beach.

“We took her into custody, we interviewed her, we interviewed several friends and family members,” said PBSO spokesperson Brittany Christoffel.

PBSO officials and Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg released more details during a press conference held Thursday afternoon.

“Today is a good day for justice,” said Aronberg.

Authorities said Singh told investigators that she didn’t know she was pregnant but didn’t feel well, so she went to a hotel.

“She had the baby in the hotel room’s bathroom. She didn’t know she was pregnant until she saw that the baby had come out,” said Christoffel. “She said that the baby landed in the water, and she passed out. She didn’t pick up the baby or check on her at all. She ended up leaving, going to school and then going to the inlet later that night and then putting the baby in the water.”

Singh is accused of throwing the baby into the inlet on May 30, 2018.

Investigators said an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter who was fishing in the inlet found the newborn’s body floating in the water two days later.

A medical examiner later ruled Baby June’s death a homicide.

“We checked every child born in Palm Beach County and in Broward County with their support, and we ended up with nothing,” said PBSO Special Investigations Capt. Steven Strivelli. “None of the tips that we received were fruitful.”

For four and a half years, detectives had few leads, so the cold case squad took over. They used new DNA technology that links family members, and that led them to Baby June’s father.

“We got the DNA from the father. He was very cooperative; he knew nothing about this baby,” said Christoffel. “He knew that he had a girlfriend around that time who told that she had been pregnant but had taken care of it.”

Detectives said phone records placed Singh at the inlet, and she searched online for stories about the baby.

“She did see the first articles on June 1st, about 5 p.m., and so she did know that. She’s never come forward in all this time,” said Christoffel.

Authorities said Singh, a full-time psychology student at Florida Atlantic University and security guard, has since confessed, and now she faces a first-degree murder charge.

“Just relieved we finally can lay this baby to rest,” said Christoffel.

Detectives said they built their case around Singh without her knowledge. They said they obtained her DNA covertly by going through her garbage, and that’s how they were able to find a match.

